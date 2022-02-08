Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Perrigo worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 145.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $165,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Perrigo news, CFO Raymond Silcock purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $990,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

