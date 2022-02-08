Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDL. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of LON PDL opened at GBX 84 ($1.14) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.36. The company has a market cap of £163.13 million and a P/E ratio of 0.45. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 101.20 ($1.37).

In related news, insider Peter John Hill purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($132,521.97).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

