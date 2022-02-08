Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $446.12

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 446.12 ($6.03) and traded as low as GBX 408 ($5.52). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 408 ($5.52), with a volume of 516,636 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PETS shares. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.10) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.09) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.71) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 535.71 ($7.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 446.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

About Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

