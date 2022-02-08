Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.03

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.03 and traded as high as C$10.52. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$10.10, with a volume of 913,264 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEY. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.45.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.6799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$179,070. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.62, for a total value of C$41,972.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at C$154,314.42. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,850 shares of company stock worth $220,010 and sold 224,917 shares worth $2,293,325.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

