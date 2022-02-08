PHSC (LON:PHSC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.22

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.22 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 23.75 ($0.32). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 23.75 ($0.32), with a volume of 9,176 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of £3.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. PHSC’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

