Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $17.26 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.05% of EPAM Systems worth $17,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in EPAM Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

Shares of EPAM opened at $448.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $577.30 and a 200-day moving average of $606.03. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $338.69 and a one year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

