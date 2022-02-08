Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.00 and traded as low as C$41.45. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$41.68, with a volume of 1,593,831 shares changing hands.

POW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.00. The company has a market cap of C$28.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31, a current ratio of 95.52 and a quick ratio of 81.87.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$18.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3799999 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

