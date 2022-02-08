Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $66.00. Power REIT shares last traded at $63.70, with a volume of 34,114 shares changing hands.

Separately, Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Power REIT from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $211.61 million, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Power REIT had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 64.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Power REIT by 211.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Power REIT by 15.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Power REIT by 2.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Power REIT by 7,387.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Power REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

