Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON PREM opened at GBX 0.32 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. Premier African Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £62.14 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

