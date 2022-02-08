Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Primerica worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,926,000 after acquiring an additional 595,992 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,109,000 after buying an additional 130,160 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $19,914,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,500,000 after buying an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,485,000 after buying an additional 82,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica stock opened at $153.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.38. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.78 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

