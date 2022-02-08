Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $77.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

