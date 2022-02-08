Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,431 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 73.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 27.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

