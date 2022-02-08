PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 122,584 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.96% of PROS worth $15,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PROS during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of PROS by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PROS by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

PRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $41,559.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $107,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

