Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,288 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.11% of Proto Labs worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRLB. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Proto Labs by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000.

In related news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III purchased 10,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,138 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $235.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

