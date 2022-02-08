Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 410 ($5.54) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.02% from the company’s current price.

PFG has been the topic of several other research reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.84) to GBX 318 ($4.30) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.84) to GBX 318 ($4.30) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of LON:PFG opened at GBX 308.22 ($4.17) on Monday. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 383.80 ($5.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £782.09 million and a PE ratio of -7.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 344.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 334.91. The company has a quick ratio of 20.04, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

