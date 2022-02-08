Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Prudential alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after purchasing an additional 423,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Prudential by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 185,567 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 278,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 173,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. Prudential has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.