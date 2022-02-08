PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,941 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of PTC Therapeutics worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,429,000 after acquiring an additional 696,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 945.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,072,000 after purchasing an additional 600,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,477,000 after purchasing an additional 345,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 315,825 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $30,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $844,560. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.90.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

