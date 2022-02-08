PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,941 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of PTC Therapeutics worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,429,000 after acquiring an additional 696,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 945.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,072,000 after purchasing an additional 600,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,477,000 after purchasing an additional 345,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 315,825 shares during the last quarter.
In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $30,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $844,560. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PTCT stock opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.90.
About PTC Therapeutics
PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.