Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFTI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. Puradyn Filter Technologies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 4,600 shares traded.

About Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI)

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of oil filtration systems. Its core product is the Puradyn Bypass Oil Filtration System, which is used in internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil. It cleans oil by providing a kidney loop circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid, liquid, and gaseous contaminants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puradyn Filter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puradyn Filter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.