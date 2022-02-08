Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for SVB Financial Group Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.19. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $29.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price objective (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.06.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $618.40 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $467.22 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $664.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $650.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,505 shares of company stock worth $22,551,321. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

