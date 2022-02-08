Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 21,215 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,215 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,838,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $71,843,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after acquiring an additional 602,676 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $93,942,000 after acquiring an additional 566,179 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Evercore ISI began coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.95.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

