Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,106 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Sunrun by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in Sunrun by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 94,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 47,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,400,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,140,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.58.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $84.81.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $290,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

