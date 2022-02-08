Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,037 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of HeadHunter Group worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HHR. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,964,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,671,000 after acquiring an additional 300,755 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,443,000 after acquiring an additional 994,047 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,926,000 after acquiring an additional 710,771 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 838,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,947,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 738,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.17%.

HHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

