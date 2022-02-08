Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 328.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,741 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TX. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,724,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after purchasing an additional 525,413 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 375,703 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,371,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after acquiring an additional 280,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TX opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TX shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

