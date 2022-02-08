Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Kellogg by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NYSE:K opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

