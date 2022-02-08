Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of United Natural Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.93.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

