Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 7,828 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Boston Partners grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after acquiring an additional 222,227 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $41,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after buying an additional 208,426 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1,654.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,802,000 after buying an additional 147,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE MHK opened at $149.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.86 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About Mohawk Industries
Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).
Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.