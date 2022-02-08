Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,001 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.91.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

