Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 2,142 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Markel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Markel by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKL stock opened at $1,263.59 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,062.11 and a 12-month high of $1,343.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,232.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,250.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

