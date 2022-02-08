Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $1.61 Million Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 135,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.08. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.