Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPWR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after buying an additional 426,953 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,980,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SunPower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,709,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,618,000 after buying an additional 196,806 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,283,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in SunPower by 922.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 197,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 178,442 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPWR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $51.72.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

