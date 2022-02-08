Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stock Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,240 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.11% of Himax Technologies worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

