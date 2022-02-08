Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XM. Evercore ISI raised shares of Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 305,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $9,871,740.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,009,451 shares of company stock valued at $31,827,739 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XM opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

