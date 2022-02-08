Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $56,673.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $18.35 million and approximately $56,673.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,611.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,088.29 or 0.07081368 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.36 or 0.00308085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.17 or 0.00761653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011380 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00071663 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.18 or 0.00413145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.35 or 0.00230108 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,909,726 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

