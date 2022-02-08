Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock Position Lowered by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.77% of Quantum-Si worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth $128,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth $179,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Separately, initiated coverage on Quantum-Si in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $70,970.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of QSI stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.