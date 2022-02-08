QuarkChain (QKC) Market Capitalization Achieves $119.33 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $119.33 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QKC is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

