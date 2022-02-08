Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $53.35 Million

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $424.66 million and $53.35 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00049185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.20 or 0.07045684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,510.23 or 1.00307295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00052455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00055339 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 432,955,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 191,055,958,558 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.