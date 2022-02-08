Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Acquires 553,973 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,973 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty accounts for approximately 4.4% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of Kilroy Realty worth $57,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,344,000 after purchasing an additional 147,267 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,219,000 after purchasing an additional 994,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,273,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,384,000 after purchasing an additional 182,003 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,329,000 after purchasing an additional 755,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,950,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,213,000 after buying an additional 207,570 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

