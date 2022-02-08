Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Buys 1,554,362 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 370.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554,362 shares during the quarter. Ellington Financial makes up about 2.8% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned 3.44% of Ellington Financial worth $36,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 114,741.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 13,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

EFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

NYSE:EFC opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $998.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

