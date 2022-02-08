Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Has $46.02 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 567.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,921 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 3.6% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $46,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Prologis by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,348,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,214,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,158,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 928,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,992,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $152.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.06. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.14 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

