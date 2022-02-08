Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Increases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,953 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises 6.2% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of W. P. Carey worth $79,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.1% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.9% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.02. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

