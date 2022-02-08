Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,734,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 928,885 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson comprises 2.8% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned about 1.25% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $36,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 267,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,359,000 after buying an additional 221,512 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 43.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 64.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 98,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 38,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $24.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

