Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Makes New $49.86 Million Investment in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,862,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863,000. Retail Opportunity Investments comprises about 3.9% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Retail Opportunity Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 92,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $20.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

