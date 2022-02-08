Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 2,600 ($35.16) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,170 ($29.34) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,854 ($25.07) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,929.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,947.23. Rathbone Brothers has a 12-month low of GBX 1,522 ($20.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,090 ($28.26).

In other news, insider Iain Cummings purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,898 ($25.67) per share, for a total transaction of £23,725 ($32,082.49).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

