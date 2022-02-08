Raymond James Trims Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Target Price to $22.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.82% from the stock’s previous close.

WNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of Wabash National stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $16.44. 311,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,056. The company has a market capitalization of $813.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.69. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 50.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 133,251 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 10.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 426,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 40,578 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,631,000 after buying an additional 43,770 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

