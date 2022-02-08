Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.570-$0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of RYN opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rayonier stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Rayonier worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

