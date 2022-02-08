Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Polaris (PII)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Polaris (NYSE: PII):

1/29/2022 – Polaris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

1/26/2022 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $148.00 to $149.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $132.00 to $117.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $120.00.

1/11/2022 – Polaris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

PII stock opened at $116.40 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.58.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 49.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 2,075.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 24.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 546,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,814,000 after acquiring an additional 107,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Polaris by 12.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

