Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/4/2022 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $366.00 to $411.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $364.00 to $372.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $330.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $360.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $299.93 to $306.55. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Near-Term Weakness in Equity Markets to Present Opportunities” and dated January 26, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

1/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $376.00 to $386.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $320.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/26/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/26/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $360.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/26/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $380.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/25/2022 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Summit Insights.

1/24/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/24/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/20/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $407.00 to $376.00.

1/19/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $360.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/18/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $145.00 to $100.00.

1/18/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $360.00 to $350.00.

1/12/2022 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $355.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/4/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $375.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/29/2021 – Microsoft was given a new $375.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/22/2021 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2021 – Microsoft was given a new $375.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/21/2021 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $300.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.06. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

