Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 9,400 ($127.11) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.34% from the stock’s current price.

RKT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($83.84) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,170 ($96.96) to GBX 7,525 ($101.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($97.36) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($114.94) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,653.13 ($103.49).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 5,755 ($77.82) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £41.12 billion and a PE ratio of -25.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,221.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,987.38. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,816 ($92.17).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

