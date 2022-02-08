Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,452 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Red Rock Resorts worth $53,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at $2,017,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 36.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 79.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

A number of research analysts have commented on RRR shares. Macquarie cut Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

