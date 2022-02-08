Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.000-$10.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.

RRX opened at $156.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $125.42 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

RRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

